Starliner Orbital Flight Test Independent Review Team update
Submit on Tuesday, March 10th, 2020 22:56
The joint NASA and Boeing Independent Review Team formed following the anomalies during the company’s uncrewed Orbital Flight Test as a part of the agency’s Commercial Crew Program has completed its initial investigation.
