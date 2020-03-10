Delay of the day: Proton M/Ekspress-80, -103
This year’s first launch of a Proton-M rocket with Ekspress-80 and Ekspress-103 communications satellites from the Baikonur spaceport has been postponed to late May owing to problems with the rocket’s components, Khrunichev Space Center Director General Alexei Varochko was quoted as saying.
