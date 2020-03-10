ESA, European Commission preorder four more Ariane 6 launches
Submit on Tuesday, March 10th, 2020 22:59
Arianespace announced a preorder from the European Space Agency (ESA), on behalf of the European Commission (DG Grow), for four launches using the Ariane 6 rocket. Planned to start in January 2022, these launches will orbit eight satellites from Batch 3 to support the final deployment of the Galileo constellation and the replacement of certain satellites.
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Tuesday, March 10th, 2020 at 10:59 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.