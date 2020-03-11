LockMart to develop prototype protected tactical satcom payload
The U.S. Space Force’s Space and Missile Systems Center (SMC) at Los Angeles Air Force Base has awarded Lockheed Martin a US$240 million contract to develop a prototype payload for its new Protected Tactical SATCOM (PTS) system.
