Submit on Wednesday, March 11th, 2020 22:56

The U.S. Space Force’s Space and Missile Systems Center (SMC) at Los Angeles Air Force Base has awarded Lockheed Martin a US$240 million contract to develop a prototype payload for its new Protected Tactical SATCOM (PTS) system.

