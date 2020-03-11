Submit on Wednesday, March 11th, 2020 22:57

The U.S. Air Force’s Space and Missile Systems Center’s Launch Enterprise Mission Manifest Office delivered a fully tested and integrated multi-manifest small satellite vehicle, known as TDO-2, to Cape Canaveral Air Force Station for launch on the Advance Extremely High Frequency (AEHF)-6 mission.

