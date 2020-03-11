Capella, Rocket Lab to launch mid-inclination satellite
Submit on Wednesday, March 11th, 2020 22:58
Rocket Lab has signed a deal to launch a dedicated mission for Capella Space, an aerospace and information services company providing Earth observation data on demand.
Related Post:Momentus buys six Falcon 9 rideshare ticketsL3Harris introduces new reflector antenna for smallsatsHughes and OneWeb announce global distribution partnershipRocket Lab announces 12th Electron launchST Engineering iDirect unveils next-gen Mx-DMA technologyYaogan XI to launch any time soonTwo more companies apply for Euro S-band spectrumAnother Chinese surprise launchSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Wednesday, March 11th, 2020 at 10:58 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.