Delay of the day: ExoMars 2020 becomes ExoMars 2022
Submit on Thursday, March 12th, 2020 22:59
The European Space Agency (ESA) and the Roskosmos Space Corporation have decided to postpone the launch of the second ExoMars mission to study the Red Planet to 2022.
