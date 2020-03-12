Submit on Thursday, March 12th, 2020 22:58

Kymeta and Kepler Communications announced that they have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to integrate Kepler’s Global Data Service into the just-announced Kymeta u8 Terminal and Kymeta Connect offering.

Related Post:Cook With Dish NetworkWhipping Up a Great Meal With Satellite TVCustomer Care For Dish NetworkSatellite Dish TV Provider – Good ReadBest Satellite TV Service – DirecTV Or Dish Network?Get the Most Popular Shows With Satellite TV ProgrammingInmarsat-5 F2 satellite arrives at launch siteLooking Good Thanks to Satellite TVSovrn