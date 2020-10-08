Exolaunch signs long-term launch agreement with SpaceX
Submit on Thursday, October 8th, 2020 22:59
Exolaunch has signed a long-term launch agreement with SpaceX to secure Falcon 9 capacity for launching small satellites as part of SpaceX’s SmallSat Rideshare Program. Under the agreement, Exolaunch manifests multiple microsatellites and cubesats on Falcon 9 rideshare missions to a Sun-synchronous orbit throughout 2020 – 2021.
Related Post:PSLV launch rehearsal successfully completedBoeing ships third GPS IIF satellite to Cape Canaveral for launchIntelsat Names Shernit To Run Intelsat General UnitWatch live Friday: SpaceX launching 60 new Starlink satellites after delayWith SS/L, Loral Sees ‘Steady’ Earnings, OutlookNovAtel to establish Galileo monitoring sites in CanadaJuno spacecraft in Jupiter orbitSpanish radar satellite launchedSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Thursday, October 8th, 2020 at 10:59 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.