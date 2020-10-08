Submit on Thursday, October 8th, 2020 22:59

Exolaunch has signed a long-term launch agreement with SpaceX to secure Falcon 9 capacity for launching small satellites as part of SpaceX’s SmallSat Rideshare Program. Under the agreement, Exolaunch manifests multiple microsatellites and cubesats on Falcon 9 rideshare missions to a Sun-synchronous orbit throughout 2020 – 2021.

