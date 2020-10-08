Submit on Thursday, October 8th, 2020 22:56

The P120C motor was successfully tested for the third time on 7 October at Europe’s Spaceport solid rocket motor test bench operated by the French Space Agency (CNES). This third successful test, carried out in the Ariane 6 configuration, paves the way for final qualification by the European Space Agency (ESA). The first and second tests on 16 July 2018, and 28 January 2019 were also successful.

Related Post:PSLV launch rehearsal successfully completedBoeing ships third GPS IIF satellite to Cape Canaveral for launchIntelsat Names Shernit To Run Intelsat General UnitWatch live Friday: SpaceX launching 60 new Starlink satellites after delayWith SS/L, Loral Sees ‘Steady’ Earnings, OutlookNovAtel to establish Galileo monitoring sites in CanadaJuno spacecraft in Jupiter orbitSpanish radar satellite launchedSovrn