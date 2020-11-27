‘Star Trek Discovery’ season 3, episode 7 recap: The series’ strong start feels like a different show entirely
Michael Burnham returns to a familiar place in search of scientific data from a mysterious scientific project called SB-19 in “Star Trek: Discovery” season 3, episode 7.
