China’s Chang’e 5 enters lunar orbit for historic attempt to return moon samples
Submit on Saturday, November 28th, 2020 17:14
China’s Chang’e 5 spacecraft has entered orbit around the moon ahead of an historic attempt to collect samples from the moon and return to Earth.
