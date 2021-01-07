Submit on Thursday, January 7th, 2021 19:56

The Tianhe module will lift off atop a Long March 5B rocket a few months from now, if all goes according to plan.

Related Post:BAE Systems To Head DARPA Development ProjectSerbia Broadband takes two more Eutelsat transpondersBetter insulation for China’s cryogenic upper stageSelected ESA activities in 2011EchoStar appoints Dean Olmstead President — Satellite ServicesNew organisational structure for InmarsatNFIRE launched from Wallops IslandNilesat inks multi-transponder contracts with Eutelsat on Eutelsat 8 West BSovrn