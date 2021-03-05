Mercury meets up with Jupiter (Saturn and the moon, too!) in the morning sky this week
If you look low in the east-southeast sky at around 5:45 a.m. local time, you’ll see them: the biggest planet in our solar system passing unusually close to the smallest planet in the solar system.
