Submit on Friday, March 5th, 2021 23:00

NASA’s Perseverance rover has taken its first steps on Mars, the agency announced today (March 5).

Related Post:EchoStar acquires Helios Wire CorporationSwarm satellites complete LEOPSatamatics Launches ReefermaticsCryoSat launch delayedDirecTV Signs Deal To Boost Broadband ProspectsHuge antenna ready to support China’s Tianwen-1 Mars missionTCS Awarded GPS Location PatentPentagon may have to use Russian engines longer than expectedSovrn