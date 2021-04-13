Embrace your Dark Side with this official $150K ‘Star Wars Death Star’ watch
Swiss designers Kross Studios are selling an epic $150,000 “Star Wars” wristwatch that comes with an authentic movie prop from “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”
