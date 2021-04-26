SpaceX fires up Starship SN15 prototype to prep for test flight
Submit on Monday, April 26th, 2021 22:56
SpaceX performed the first static fire test on Starship SN15 Monday (April 26), prepping the vehicle for a high-altitude test flight in the near future.
Related Post:Watch live: NASA test fires Space Launch System rocket boosterEchoStar announces exchange agreement for tracking stockMillennium Space Systems qualifies AQUILA M8 satellite structureBriz-M underperforms (again)Spaceflight to launch smallsats from ISS via CygnusGPS completes next generation operational control system PDRTrustcomm takes Jabiru 1 Ka-band capacityMars rover stuck in soft soil; situation ‘very difficult’Sovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Monday, April 26th, 2021 at 10:56 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.