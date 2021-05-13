NASA’s Perseverance rover on Mars has found some mysterious rocks (photos)
For the past five weeks, Perseverance has been focused primarily on supporting and documenting the flights of NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter. But the rover has been doing some science work, too.
