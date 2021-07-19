China launches new remote-sensing satellites
Submit on Monday, July 19th, 2021 21:57
Rocket: Chang Zheng 2C; Payload: three Yaogan-30-10 satellites, Tianqi-15; Date: 19 July 2021, 0019 UTC; Launch site: Xichang Satellite Launch Center, China. The spacecraft were deployed into approx. 590 km x 601 km x 35.00 degrees orbits.
