Iran’s Simorgh rocket again fails to reach orbit
Submit on Saturday, January 1st, 2022 20:50
Iran’s rocket launch on 30 December 2021, 0330 UTC from the Imam Khomeini Space Centre failed to put its three payloads into orbit after the rocket was unable to reach the required speed, a defence ministry spokesman said in remarks carried on state television.
