Iran’s Simorgh rocket again fails to reach orbit

Iran’s rocket launch on 30 December 2021, 0330 UTC from the Imam Khomeini Space Centre failed to put its three payloads into orbit after the rocket was unable to reach the required speed, a defence ministry spokesman said in remarks carried on state television.

