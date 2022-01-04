Satellite News

First Ariane 6 core stages on their way to Kourou

Tuesday, January 4th, 2022

The Ariane 6 core stage and upper stage are now en route to Europe’s Spaceport. After final assembly at ArianeGroup’s Les Mureaux site and completion of all its functional acceptance tests, the core stage was taken to the French port of Le Havre.

