First orbital launch of the year: Starlink
Submit on Sunday, January 9th, 2022 21:05
Rocket: Falcon 9; Payload: 49 Starlink satellites (Starlink 4-5); Date: 6 January 2022, 2149 UTC; Launch site: Kennedy Space Center, USA. The satellites were deployed into 210 km × 339 km × 53.22 degrees transfer orbit 15 minutes after lift-off.
