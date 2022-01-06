Loft Orbital extends production agreement with LeoStella
Submit on Thursday, January 6th, 2022 20:19
Loft Orbital Solutions, Inc. and LeoStella, Inc. have extended their production agreement to secure multiple additional LEO-100 buses from LeoStella. These satellite buses are the latest in a series Loft Orbital has secured from LeoStella.
This entry was posted on Thursday, January 6th, 2022 at 8:19 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.