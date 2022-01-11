Copernicus Sentinel-1B suffers serious anomaly
Submit on Tuesday, January 11th, 2022 20:43
Copernicus Sentinel-1B is unavailable since 23 December 2021 at 0653 UTC, no data are being generated. Following the anomaly, resuming of the operations was carefully prepared including on-board configuration changes preventing the anomaly to occur again.
