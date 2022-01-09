Voyager Space completes acquisition of Space Micro
Voyager Space Inc. has announced it has completed the acquisition of a majority stake in San Diego-based Space Micro. Voyager will provide strategic operations support to help advance Space Micro’s technology throughput to civil, commercial, and defence customers.
