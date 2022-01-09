Submit on Sunday, January 9th, 2022 21:05

Voyager Space Inc. has announced it has completed the acquisition of a majority stake in San Diego-based Space Micro. Voyager will provide strategic operations support to help advance Space Micro’s technology throughput to civil, commercial, and defence customers.

Related posts:

GPS command-and-control system upgrade scheduled for summer

MRO in safe mode for the fourth time this year

NASA lunar spacecraft complete prime mission earlier than expected

China’s Mars probe completes second orbital correction