Submit on Tuesday, January 11th, 2022 20:43

The launch window for Virgin Orbit’s third commercial flight,Above the Clouds, opens this on 12 January 2022. The spacecraft to be launched to Low Earth Orbit at 500 km circular orbit at 45 degrees inclination for this mission includes satellites for the U.S. Department of Defense’s Space Test Program, Polish company SatRevolution, and Spire Global, Inc.

