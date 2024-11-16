Last supermoon of 2024 wows skywatchers around the world with Full Beaver Moon (photos)
Submit on Saturday, November 16th, 2024 23:11
The final supermoon of 2024, the Beaver Moon of November, thrilled skywatchers around the world as it ushered in the weekend with a stunning night sky sight.
This entry was posted on Saturday, November 16th, 2024 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.