Kleos' Patrol Mission satellites delayed to April

Kleos Space S.A. announced the Kleos Patrol Mission (KSF2) satellites, planned to launch in January 2022, have been remanifested to launch on the SpaceX Transporter-4 mission scheduled for April 2022.

