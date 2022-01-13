Kleos’ Patrol Mission satellites delayed to April
Submit on Thursday, January 13th, 2022 21:21
Kleos Space S.A. announced the Kleos Patrol Mission (KSF2) satellites, planned to launch in January 2022, have been remanifested to launch on the SpaceX Transporter-4 mission scheduled for April 2022.
Related posts:
Asia Satellite Telecommunications Holdings Ltd. results H1 2007
GeoEye, Inc. results Q3 2008
Lockheed Martin Corp. (Space Systems) results Q1 2010
TAS rejects Globalstar order
This entry was posted on Thursday, January 13th, 2022 at 9:21 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.