LauncherOne performs second commercial mission
Submit on Friday, January 14th, 2022 20:38
Rocket: LauncherOne; Payload: seven smallsats; Date: 14 January 2022, 2139 UTC; Launch site: Mojave Air and Space Port, USA. After a smooth release from its carrier aircraft, the rocket ignited and propelled itself towards space, ultimately deploying its payload into a precise target orbit approximately 500 km above the Earth’s surface at 45 degrees inclination. This is the first time that anyone has reached this orbit from the U.S. West Coast.
