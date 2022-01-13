Satellite News

Manufacturing revenues for EO to grow to US$76.1 billion by 2030

Euroconsult has released its “Earth Observation Satellite Systems Market” report, providing a review analysis of the Earth Observation (EO) upstream ecosystem and breaking down government and commercial programmes.

