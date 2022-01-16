ICEYE launches first U.S. built spacecraft
ICEYE has successfully launched two new SAR satellites into orbit. The launch included the first satellite built, licensed and operated by ICEYE US. Both satellites were launched on the SpaceX Transporter 3 smallsat rideshare mission with Exolaunch from Cape Canaveral, Florida.
