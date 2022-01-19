SpaceX launches 2,000th Starlink satellite
Rocket: Falcon 9; Payload: 49 Starlink satellites (Starlink 4-6); Date: 19 January 2022, 0202 UTC; Launch site: Kennedy Space Center, USA.
