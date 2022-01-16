Loft Orbital orders more than fifteen Arrow satellite platforms from Airbus
Airbus has been contracted to supply space start-up Loft Orbital with more than fifteen satellite platforms derived from the Airbus Arrow platform. Arrow is the foundational satellite platform of the OneWeb constellation.
