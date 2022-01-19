Submit on Wednesday, January 19th, 2022 21:16

The Proba-3 programme, spearheaded by SENER Aeroespacial, the project’s prime contractor for the European Space Agency (ESA), has accomplished several relevant milestones in the integration of the two satellites that will, for the first time, demonstrate a high-precision formation flight in space.

