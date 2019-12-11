Geostationary satellites for Earth observation?
Satellite remote sensing has widely been used to monitor and characterise the spatial and temporal changes of the Earth’s vegetative cover. Satellites used in these analyses have conventionally been polar-orbiting satellites. The utility of these polar-orbiting satellites has, however, often been limited because frequently occurring clouds block their view of the land surface. New-generation geostationary satellites present an opportunity to observe land surfaces in a more efficient manner.
