PSLV lofts radar satellite, commercial piggyback payloads
Submit on Wednesday, December 11th, 2019 22:59
Payload: PSLV-C48; Payload: RISAT-2BR1, nine smallsats; Date: 11 December 2019, 0955 UTC; Launch site: Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota, India. About 16 minutes and 23 seconds after lift-off, RISAT-2BR1 was injected into an orbit of 576 km at an inclination of 37 degrees to the equator.
