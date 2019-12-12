Submit on Thursday, December 12th, 2019 22:55

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has begun preparatory works for setting up a third rocket launchpad in the small coastal hamlet of Kulashekhrapattinam in the Thuthukudi district of Tamil Nadu.

