Submit on Wednesday, January 19th, 2022 21:16

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, announced the launch window for its first Electron mission in 2022, a dedicated mission for BlackSky through launch services provider Spaceflight Inc.

Related posts:

Raytheon Nets Global Broadcast Service Award

Representation of the Advanced Technology: Sonicview 360 Elite

Digital Cable – How It Makes A Difference

‘Star Wars: The High Republic’ writers discuss the Jedi Order’s finest hour (exclusive)