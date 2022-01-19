Submit on Wednesday, January 19th, 2022 21:16

Radian Aerospace, the developers of the world’s first fully reusable horizontal takeoff and landing, single-stage to orbit spaceplane, announced that the company recently closed US$27.5 million in seed funding.

