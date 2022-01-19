Submit on Wednesday, January 19th, 2022 21:16

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. announced it has closed the previously-announced transaction to acquire SolAero Holdings, Inc., a supplier of space solar power products and precision aerospace structures for the global aerospace market, for US$80 million in cash. Rocket Lab announced the execution of the agreement to acquire SolAero on 13 December 2021 pending certain closing conditions.

