Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

Rocket Lab closes acquisition of SolAero Holdings

Submit on Wednesday, January 19th, 2022 21:16

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. announced it has closed the previously-announced transaction to acquire SolAero Holdings, Inc., a supplier of space solar power products and precision aerospace structures for the global aerospace market, for US$80 million in cash. Rocket Lab announced the execution of the agreement to acquire SolAero on 13 December 2021 pending certain closing conditions.

Related posts:
Raytheon Nets Global Broadcast Service Award
Representation of the Advanced Technology: Sonicview 360 Elite
Digital Cable – How It Makes A Difference
‘Star Wars: The High Republic’ writers discuss the Jedi Order’s finest hour (exclusive)

Related posts:

  1. Globecomm Systems results 2Q FY 2007
  2. SkyPort signs letter of intent to purchase RAMTelecom
  3. Saab sells space unit to RUAG
  4. RRSat Global Communications Network Ltd. results 2010

This entry was posted on Wednesday, January 19th, 2022 at 9:16 pm and is filed under BUSINESS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«