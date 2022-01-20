NanoAvionics launched three satellites aboard Transporter-3 mission
Submit on Thursday, January 20th, 2022 21:30
NanoAvionics confirmed the reception of signals and healthy telemetry data from all of the three satellites launched into low Earth orbit via the successful SpaceX Transporter-3 mission.
This entry was posted on Thursday, January 20th, 2022 at 9:30 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.