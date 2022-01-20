OneWeb, Hughes to bring LEO satellite broadband service to India
Submit on Thursday, January 20th, 2022 21:30
OneWeb and Hughes Network Systems announced a strategic six-year Distribution Partner agreement to provide low Earth orbit (LEO) connectivity services across India. The arrangement between OneWeb and Hughes Communications India Private Ltd. (HCIPL), a joint venture between Hughes and Bharti Airtel Limited, follows the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the companies in September 2021.
This entry was posted on Thursday, January 20th, 2022 at 9:30 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.