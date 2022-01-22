Atlas V launches two U.S. satellite-observation satellites
Rocket: Atlas V 511; Payload: USSF-8 (GSSAP-5 and GSSAP-6); Date: 21 January 2022, 1900 UTC; Launch site: Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, USA. The satellites were successfully delivered to near-geosynchronous orbit after a nearly 7-hour mission.
