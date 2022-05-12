Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Behold! This is the first photo of the Milky Way’s monster black hole Sagittarius A*

Submit on Thursday, May 12th, 2022 13:19

The Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) has done it again.

Related posts:
ViaSat To Supply Antennas To Kongsberg Satellite Services
Listen live: NASA update on SLS megarocket engine test
Kerbal Space Program 2 will launch Kerbonauts with wild new hairdos and emotions
The ‘Wright’ stuff on Mars: Flyer fabric to take flight again on Ingenuity helicopter

Related posts:

  1. Satellite TV Piracy and Its Prevention
  2. From Sports to Movies and Beyond, Satellite Has it All
  3. On This Day in Space! Feb. 9, 1913: Great meteor procession of 1913
  4. On This Day in Space! Feb. 12, 2001: NEAR-Shoemaker lands on asteroid Eros

This entry was posted on Thursday, May 12th, 2022 at 1:19 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»