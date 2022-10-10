First ever map of Milky Way’s galactic graveyard revealed
The first ever map of the Milky Way’s “graveyard” reveals the galaxy sometimes ejects the corpses of its deceased stars, leaving them roaming the universe as rogue black holes and neutron stars.
