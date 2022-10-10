Novel superconducting magnet thrusters to be tested out on ISS
Submit on Monday, October 10th, 2022 23:12
A New Zealand research institute and U.S. commercial firm Nanoracks will send a superconducting magnet technology demonstrator to the International Space Station to test a novel type of propulsion.
