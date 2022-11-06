Amateur radio operators and more will track NASA’s Artemis 1 moon mission
NASA named 18 space agencies, organizations and individuals who will watch the Orion spacecraft as it flies around the moon, after launching with Artemis 1 no earlier than Nov. 14.
