Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Amateur radio operators and more will track NASA’s Artemis 1 moon mission

Submit on Sunday, November 6th, 2022 18:11

NASA named 18 space agencies, organizations and individuals who will watch the Orion spacecraft as it flies around the moon, after launching with Artemis 1 no earlier than Nov. 14.

Related posts:

  1. Telesat Canada Tabs Space Systems/Loral To Build Nimiq 5
  2. Arianespace Wins ProtoStar 1 Contract
  3. Turn Bar Customers Into Regulars With Satellite TV
  4. Beam up our breakdown of the ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ season 4 and ‘Lower Decks’ season 2 teaser trailers

This entry was posted on Sunday, November 6th, 2022 at 6:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy