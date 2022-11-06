Watch an ancient ice sheet cover the British Isles then vanish, in eerie time-lapse animation
Submit on Sunday, November 6th, 2022 21:11
The rapid decline of the British-Irish Ice Sheet thousands of years ago may hold lessons for how melting ice sheets in Greenland and Antarctica will influence sea-level rise in the future.
This entry was posted on Sunday, November 6th, 2022 at 9:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.