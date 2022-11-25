Europe’s record-breaking space budget to save beleaguered ExoMars rover
European Space Agency member states approved a record-breaking nearly 17 billion Euro budget that will help cover the cost of rebuilding the landing platform of the beleaguered ExoMars rover.
