US Naval Academy unveils NASA-inspired football uniforms ahead of Army-Navy game
The U.S. Naval Academy has unveiled the NASA-inspired uniforms it will wear during this year’s Army-Navy football game on Dec. 10 that feature iconic space agency logos.
